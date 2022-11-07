Mike McCarthy on Odell Beckham Jr.: I’ve always been a huge fan

There were a pair of reports concerning free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Sunday’s games.

One said that he’s expected to be fully cleared medically to return from last year’s torn ACL by the end of the week and the other concerned the Cowboys’ interest in adding him to their receiving corps. Dallas made overtures about trading for a wideout before last week’s trade deadline and Beckham was said to be “firmly” on their radar for the back half of the season.

At his Monday press conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team loves their current receiver group but he didn’t douse the notion of bringing Beckham onboard for a playoff push.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of his. . . . I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Bills, Rams, Packers, Chiefs, 49ers, and Giants have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Beckham at points this season. If he is cleared this week, it seems likely that moves to sign him will pick up steam as well.

