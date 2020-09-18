Mike McCarthy “not alarmed right now” about Tyron Smith’s neck injury

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday with a neck injury that kept him from practicing.

Injuries that pop up late in the week often foreshadow a missed game come Sunday and that would be an unfortunate development for a team that’s already down a couple of offensive linemen. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday that he’s not in panic mode at this point, however.

“We’ll see how Tyron is,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m not alarmed right now, but it’s something that we’re looking at. These are the experiences you need. It’s important for young players to play early in the season.”

The Cowboys have a rookie right tackle in Terence Steele and they have Alex Light, Brandon Knight and Connor McGovern as other reserve options who could be called into duty if Smith’s status doesn’t improve in time to face the Falcons.

