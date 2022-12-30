Mike McCarthy: No “high concern” about Micah Parsons’ hand

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had a different look for Thursday night’s game against the Titans.

Parsons was listed as questionable to play because of a left hand injury and he took the field with his hand wrapped in a club. After the 27-13 win, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Parsons’ status and said that he hopes Parsons will be able to play without the club in the season finale.

“I’m hopeful we can be past it this week . . . but no, I’m not of high concern,” McCarthy said, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

Parsons was credited with one tackle and two quarterback hits during Thursday’s win. The Cowboys close out the regular season against the Commanders and will go into the game with a chance to win the NFC East if the Eagles lose to the Saints this Sunday.

