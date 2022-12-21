Mike McCarthy: News of Franco Harris' passing was 'a punch in the stomach'
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: News of Franco Harris' passing was 'a punch in the stomach.'
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
Take a look at the five teams the late Franco Harris had no trouble facing in his Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers & Seattle Seahawks.
Auburn made a strong push for these high school teammates all season but ultimately lost the battle to Alabama.
How will Bill Belichick's legendary head coaching career come to an end? Is he nearing the end of his time with the Patriots? Here's a look at how other Hall-of-Fame NFL coaches finished their careers.
Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington on Wednesday, the Biden administration said it would provide another $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defense system that the Ukrainian leader has said his country urgently needs to fend off Russian attacks. WHAT IS THE PATRIOT SYSTEM? The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a theater-wide surface-to-air missile defense system built by Raytheon Technologies Corp and considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the U.S. arsenal.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Carlos Correa's agent, Scott Boras, claims the Giants had "a reasonable time" to finish the contract with the star shortstop.
Lawsuits were filed after a years-long dispute between Gary Player and Marc Player about golf legend's collectibles after he ended a business relationship with his son.
It was meant to be the day that Argentina’s fans were finally able to see their heroes in the flesh. Instead, the closest most of the five million supporters in Buenos Aires got to Lionel Messi was looking up as his helicopter circled above.
If Steve Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
France manager Didier Deschamps also spoke bluntly to his players
Carlos Correa reportedly now is headed to the Mets, leaving the Giants in a world of hurt with no free agents to turn to.
'You can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.'
‘Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch?’ one fan asked
The Mets are signing star infielder Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal.
Aaron Judge reacted to reports of star shortstop Carlos Correa agreeing to terms with the New York Mets.
The eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar won’t just sit empty for years to come.
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie [more]