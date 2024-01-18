Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones met for 3 hours, first topic was loss to Packers

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones had a lengthy meeting to hash out Sunday's blowout loss to the Packers before Jones confirmed that McCarthy would be back to coach his team in 2024.

McCarthy said today that he and Jones talked about where the Cowboys are and where they're going, with a heavy emphasis on why Sunday's game went so badly.

"It was a long meeting, I think we went probably a little past three hours, we talked about a number of topics, the first topic was obviously the disappointment of the ending of the season," McCarthy said.

McCarthy acknowledged that the results on Sunday were nowhere near good enough.

"One team played to their standard and the other didn't. Unfortunately, we didn't. So I'm very disappointed in our performance, just not playing to our standard," McCarthy said.

Still, McCarthy said he's confident in the direction of the Cowboys. Jones has given him job security, and now he needs to get to work on trying to build a team that will still be alive in the playoffs a year from now.