Mike McCarthy involved in incident with officials at stepson's high school basketball game

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was involved in an incident with officials at his stepson’s high school basketball playoff game, which was described as a “verbal tirade.” (Amy Lemus/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was involved in an incident with an official while at his stepson’s high school basketball game in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, according to Fox 11 in Green Bay.

McCarthy, whose stepson plays for Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, was at Pulaski High School on Tuesday night for a regional playoff game. Pulaski beat Notre Dame by one point, ending Notre Dame’s season.

However after the game, per the report and video obtained by Fox 11, McCarthy can be seen following officials as they’re being escorted off the floor and yelling at them. McCarthy followed the officials until they were out of the gym, then turned around and walked back.

“This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten told Fox 11. “Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language.”

An “abuse against contest officials” complaint was filed about the incident, according to the report, though that complaint is confidential. While there is no audio in the video, the official described it as a “verbal tirade.”

“We have been contacted by the WIAA regarding last night’s basketball game, and we are currently looking further into this situation,” Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu said in a statement to Fox 11. “We will continue to stress the importance of sportsmanship and respect to our students, parents, fans, and community members.”

McCarthy was fired this year after leading the Packers to a 4-7-1 start after 13 seasons and one Super Bowl win with the franchise. He is planning to take the 2019 season off from coaching, but said he’ll be “locked and loaded and ready to go for next year.”

