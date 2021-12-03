Mike McCarthy hopes to return “sooner than later” from COVID-19

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy spent Thursday night watching his team from a hotel room in Frisco, Texas, as he isolates after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Cowboys won 27-17, but McCarthy couldn’t enjoy it.

“It was brutal just not to be a part of it,” McCarthy said, via the team website. “I just hope there’s no one next door, that’s for sure. That’d probably be a good story.

“But I think the emotion of it is like any true fan, I would assume. You’re rooting for your team. You’re rooting for your guys.”

McCarthy was involved in meetings virtually leading up to game day, and he spoke to the team pregame. But his contact with the team was cut off 90 minutes before game time.

“I thought the staff did an incredible job under the leadership of Dan Quinn and (assistant head coach) Rob Davis,” McCarthy said. “I thought the staff did a great job, and the players, because it’s all about the communication and the urgency of keeping your pace of operation intact. Because that’s the way we train, and that’s the way you want to ultimately play when you get to the game. I thought the dots definitely connected. Just very impressed and very thankful for the job the staff did.”

The players have the weekend off since the Cowboys don’t play again until Dec. 12. McCarthy can return once he has two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart.

“I’m hopeful to be in there sooner than later,” he said.

