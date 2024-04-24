Mike McCarthy: I hope we can draft one of these running backs

While discussion continues about what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meant when he said the team will be "all-in" this offseason, there's no doubt that their approach to the last month or so has left some holes on the roster.

One of the biggest is in the offensive backfield. Tony Pollard left for Tennessee early in free agency and the Cowboys' only move to bolster the running back room was the signing of journeyman Royce Freeman. He joins Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn in a group that many expect to be a Dallas target over the next few days.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is one of those with an eye on the backs.

"My God, I hope we can get one of these running backs," McCarthy said, via the team' website. "It would be great to add it to the room. But I don't believe that these draft picks are just absolutely starters. I don't succumb to an 11-man roster because it's not the reality of how this thing works. I think the fact that we're in a 17-game schedule, it's even more exemplified. It's going to take them all to get to where we want to go to."

There aren't many projections of running backs going in the first round this year, so Friday might be the day that the Cowboys sift through prospects like Jonathon Brooks, Blake Corum, Jaylen Wright, and Trey Benson to find the help they need.