Mike McCarthy has high praise for former Badgers TE Jake Ferguson

When the Dallas Cowboys selected tight end Jake Ferguson with the No. 129 overall selection in the fourth round, the coaching staff knew they were getting a battle-tested player with a ton of experience.

A four-year contributor at Wisconsin, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound TE registered 145 catches for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns during his impressive career at UW.

Now, the reigning First-team All-Big Ten TE has captured the attention of his new teams coaching staff in Dallas.

Current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had this to say about the former Badger:

“He’s such an instinctive, tough football player, McCarthy explained. That’s what we really liked about him coming from Wisconsin, and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s scrappy. He’s on the edge. He’s chippy. The young man can play.”

Anyone who followed Ferguson’s career in Madison isn’t surprised by these remarks; nevertheless, his NFL career will be fun to watch as he works to earn meaningful snaps on Sundays.

