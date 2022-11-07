Mike McCarthy: I have great memories of Green Bay, but I’m four years removed from there

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has coached a lot of games at Lambeau Field, but he’ll be doing it from a different vantage point than he’s used to in Week 10.

McCarthy will be on the visitors sideline after spending 13 seasons as the Packers head coach from 2006 to 2018. This Sunday’s visit with the Cowboys will mark his first time back since parting ways with the team and his feelings about his return to Green Bay were a topic of conversation at his press conference on Monday.

“It’s here,” McCarthy said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Just like anything, you have to get ready to go win. Obviously I have great memories about Green Bay and I spent a lot of time there. But I’m four years removed from working there. . . . I really want to win the game. Is that enough?”

The Cowboys have done more winning than the Packers so far this season and they’ll be fresh off a bye while the Packers are banged up after their fifth straight loss. An extension of that streak at the hands of a former coach would be a bitter pill to swallow in Green Bay.

