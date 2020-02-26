Mike McCarthy gave up play-calling duties to keep successful offense in place

When he was in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy said he would never give up play calling.

In his first weeks in Dallas, the new Cowboys coach gave up play calling to Kellen Moore.

Never say never.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Packers beat writers reminded McCarthy on Wednesday about his declaration never to let anyone else call the plays as long as he was head coach.

“I have a new job, so I get to start over and take all those never again statements back,” McCarthy said, chuckling. “I think when you just look at the big picture, these decisions that I’m making particularly early in my tenure, I’ve had a lot of time to think about it. I’ve had a chance to study the opportunities that were in front of me for quite some time and Dallas was the one opportunity was something I thought it was important to keep the current offense in place because of the success they’ve had in the past. The productivity on offense is very high. There will always be things that are different. I think anytime you have a coaching change, that’s obvious. Our approach to offense will change. The design of how we put things together will be different. But it’s important to build off the successful concepts and particularly the language in place.

“I’m excited to work with Kellen, and I’ve really enjoyed our meetings. I really like the way he looks at the game.”

Moore was a first time play caller last season, and the Cowboys finished with the most yards in the NFL.