Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys docked an OTA day in 2023 for physical practices

For the second consecutive offseason, the NFL Management Council has disciplined the Cowboys for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s rules governing offseason work.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team was penalized for physical OTA practices.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports the Cowboys will lose an organized team activity day for 2023 and coach Mike McCarthy will pay a $100,000 fine.

The Cowboys were one of three teams found in violation last year, with the team paying a $100,000 fine and McCarthy a $50,000 fine. They also lost an OTA day for this offseason as a result.

McCarthy later said the Cowboys were trying to do things right way.

“I think there were seven to nine plays that we looked at as a group, and frankly, the majority of them involved younger players, so to me it’s a learning experience,” McCarthy said last summer. “I think like anything in life, if you’re punished for trying to do too much the right way as opposed to not doing enough the right way, I think that’s a healthy experience to learn from.”

