Mike McCarthy "feeling great" two days after appendectomy

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy exited the team's injury report Friday and is good to go for Sunday. He will call the plays for Dak Prescott and the league's No. 1 offense in the NFC East showdown against the Eagles.

"Feeling great," McCarthy said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. "I'm good to go."

McCarthy underwent surgery Wednesday to address acute appendicitis but returned to the facility Friday morning.

"I felt like I had a stomach virus for quite some time and, based on where the pain was, I never thought it would be the appendix," McCarthy said. "It wasn't on my right side. I had a rough night — on Monday and Tuesday night. On Wednesday, I came in early and had [head athletic trainer Jim Maurer] look at it, so we ran over to the hospital to have it scanned and make sure everything was fine.

"And that's when they revealed it was the appendix and, obviously, I had to go to surgery. But I feel good, and I anticipate everything staying normal come Sunday night."

Doctors fully cleared McCarthy, who does not need any additional follow-up appointments before Sunday. But he concedes it will be a while before he's back to 100 percent.

"I'm sure it's no different than anybody else," McCarthy said. "I think every surgery is a little different. And I had this a little longer than I thought I had, just based on the information from the surgeon, but I'm fine. I'm sore, as I'm sure you're supposed to be in Day 2 post-op."