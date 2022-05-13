Mike McCarthy: We feel it’s important to support Kelvin Joseph based on information we have

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph‘s status on the team has not changed. He still is on the roster and still participating in the offseason program.

Joseph’s involvement in an ongoing murder investigation into the March 18 death of Cameron Ray has led to questions about Joseph’s future, though. The second-year player was a passenger in a vehicle from which the fatal gunshots were fired.

For the time being, the Cowboys are supporting Joseph.

“I just want you to know that when the situation occurred, we had a lot of internal conversation that was really in-depth,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Based off the information we’ve been given, we felt it was important to support him. He’s been here every day, and he’s having a very productive offseason so far.”

Dallas police arrested two men after meeting with Joseph, but the investigation remains open. Texas’ law of parties potentially could lead to charges for anyone in the SUV at the time of the shooting.

The Cowboys made Joseph a second-round choice in 2021, and he played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams in 10 games with two starts. He totaled 16 tackles and two pass breakups.

