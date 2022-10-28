Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been missing practice this week with a knee injury, but coach Mike McCarthy says Elliott is getting better rapidly and might play Sunday against the Bears.

“He’s doing a lot better than we anticipated early in the week. If he practices tomorrow, then he’d have a chance of playing,” McCarthy said.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones suggested, however, that the Cowboys would be better off sitting Elliott this week, letting him heal up through next week’s bye, and then bringing him back November 13 at Green Bay.

“It had everything to do with how we’re doing this this weekend with this bye coming up. I’m not so sure we would’ve done it this way had we not had the bye,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

So McCarthy and Jones may not be on the same page at the moment. The Cowboys’ official injury report will come out later today.

Mike McCarthy: Ezekiel Elliott is doing better than we anticipated, has a chance of playing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk