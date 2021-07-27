Mike McCarthy: 'Extracurricular activities a waste of time'
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explains that extracurricular activities are a waste of time. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Texans traded for receiver Anthony Miller on Saturday. They are in the process of trading receiver Randall Cobb to the Packers. The NFL’s transactions wire brought news that the Texans released receiver Donte Moncrief on Tuesday. The team lists Moncrief with a non-football injury designation. The Texans signed Moncrief as a free agent March [more]
Tom Curran and Phil Perry preview the Patriots' upcoming training camp. Is there any chance Mac Jones becomes the Week 1 starter?
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson, and Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm discuss how the lack of a singular ownership figure for Green Bay has played into the extended fallout between the Packers star quarterback and the front office. A front office that has plenty of blame to share for this extended rift with the reigning league MVP.
Aaron Rodgers is set to practice with the Packers after reporting to training camp on Tuesday, but left tackle David Bakhtiari is not in the same boat. Bakhtiari was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during practice on December 31. Bakhtiari said [more]
The Bears are signing former Falcons WR Justin Hardy, who also has experience returning punts and kickoffs.
The Giants removed receiver Kadarius Toney from the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, but they added two others to the list. Linebacker Blake Martinez, the team’s leading tackler last season, and safety Joshua Kalu went on the COVID-19 reserve list. Toney, whom the Giants drafted in the first round, returned to the team facility Tuesday. “In [more]
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the teams in the running for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. What would a trade package look like?
The Chargers signed tackle Rashawn Slater on Tuesday and that leaves two unsigned first-round picks as training camps get underway around the league. Both of those players are quarterbacks and they went with the second and third picks in the draft. The Jets have not signed second overall pick Zach Wilson and the 49ers have [more]
Is Rodgers' arrival the beginning of his Green Bay swan song?
The Packers are attempting to reunite Aaron Rodgers with WR Randall Cobb, who could be headed back to Green Bay via trade.
There’s been a lot of drama and uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in recent months.
Bill Belichick seems to have shifted away from his stance that "Cam is our quarterback."
Aaron Rodgers shows up, and Packers backup quarterbacks disappear. Blake Bortles wasn’t the only quarterback the team cut Tuesday. Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com reports the Packers have waived Jake Dolegala, too. That leaves Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert on the roster at the position. The Packers signed Dolegala on June 10 with Rodgers sitting [more]
What you are seeing now from the former two-division UFC champion is the real man, the guy he effectively hid for several years as he was making a remarkable rise from poverty to the top of his sport.
Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks believes Randall Cobb should "go back home" to the Green Bay Packers.
Texas A&M doesn’t want Texas as a fellow conference member again because they know what’s coming, Mac Engel writes.
Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker opened up on his split last month with DeChambeau.
Hall of Fame Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops weighs in on the Crimson and Cream potentially joining the SEC.
The Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers are working a trade that would reunite WR Randall Cobb with QB Aaron Rodgers.
The Lions have two roster openings at the start of camp and our Max Gerber has ideas on how to fill those vacancies