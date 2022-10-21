Since the end of last week’s game, all signs have pointed to quarterback Dak Prescott resuming his role as Dallas’ QB1 on Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Lions.

As of Friday morning, nothing has changed on that front.

“Yeah, everything looks like he’s on track for that,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in his press conference. “I thought he had a really good day yesterday and we all know what today is and tomorrow will be our last full-speed work. Once we complete that, we’ll check off on it. If you feel like you need to get ahead of yourself, go for it.”

Prescott has been a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week — his first full practices since injuring his thumb during Dallas’ Week One loss to the Buccaneers.

McCarthy noted Prescott’s timing has been coming back as well, which is not just a quarterback/pass-catcher issue.

“Well it’s not as much as the particular timing with the receivers, it’s the timing throwing around a pass rush, having the bodies flying around him, stepping into the throws, not being able to step into throws — all those things,” McCarthy said. “And you can only get that in your team work. So, I thought his team work was pretty good yesterday — really good.”

At this point, there isn’t much question about Prescott being available to play on Sunday. He declared himself ready to play earlier in the week.

And while the “any given Sunday” adage holds true, the Cowboys do get a bit of a break in easing him back in by facing the Lions, who are last in the league in yards allowed and points allowed per game.

Mike McCarthy: Everything looks like Dak Prescott is on track to start originally appeared on Pro Football Talk