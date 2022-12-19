Mike McCarthy, Doug Pederson react to Cowboys-Jags overtime thriller in Week 15
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson react to Cowboys-Jags overtime thriller in Week 15.
Sam Darnold was the Panthers' second-highest graded player on offense in the team's Week 15 loss to the Steelers.
How much of the blame should fall on the players for the Patriots' gut-wrenching loss to the Raiders on Sunday? It was one of several topics discussed and debated on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast episode.
No, he didn't hedge. Yes, he nearly cashed out. And there's a logical reason he let it ride.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Sunday that everyone in the organization was concerned about linebacker Leighton Vander Esch after he left Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars with a neck injury, but further testing has alleviated some of that concerns. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that tests showed Vander [more]
Dallas seemed on the verge of a win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Then another mistake, be it a bad decision or simply a bad bounce, reared its ugly head.
The Cowboys choked away another game, blowing a 17-point lead. What's to blame? Several things, but there was a bit of good, too. | From @BenGrimaldi
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
He was once a first-round pick.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.