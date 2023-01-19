Every coach who has ever won a Super Bowl is keenly aware that no coach has won a Super Bowl with two different teams. This year, two of the eight remaining coaches have a chance to become the first to do it.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers, and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who won Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles, take their teams into divisional-round games this weekend.

While it’s unlikely that either the Cowboys or Jaguars will win the Super Bowl this year, until both teams are eliminated, McCarthy and Pederson have a chance to do that which has never been done, in 56 years of Super Bowls.

First, they have to win this weekend. If either does, he’ll be only two wins away from being the only coach to ever win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Maybe they’ll both make it. If so, it would be a rematch of one of the more memorable games of the 2022 regular season — an overtime victory by Jacksonville, which happened after the Jaguars wiped out a 27-10 deficit.

Mike McCarthy, Doug Pederson have a chance to make history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk