Mike McCarthy: I don’t think Micah Parsons’ hip injury is serious

Cowboys star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons landed on the Cowboys injury report on Thursday with a hip issue.

Fortunately for Dallas, it doesn’t seem like it will keep Parsons out for any time.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that Parsons’ hip discomfort came out of a Monday workout in the weight room.

“I don’t think it’s of a serious nature,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Just being cautious.”

Parsons was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Parsons is the clear favorite to win defensive rookie of the year. In 12 games, he’s recorded 72 total tackles, holds a league-leading 16 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, a pair of forced fumbles, and two pass breakups.

The Cowboys head to Maryland this weekend for a significant divisional matchup against Washington.

