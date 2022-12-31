Mike McCarthy doesn’t have any concern about Dak Prescott’s injury

Charean Williams
·2 min read

Dak Prescottmight have hyperextended” in Thursday night’s victory over the Titans, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed on his weekly radio show on 105.3.

Prescott grabbed his right knee late in the first half after a would-be sack by DeMarcus Walker that was negated by a defensive holding penalty. Prescott limped briefly but didn’t leave the game.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Prescott is good to go.

“I don’t have any concern about Dak moving forward,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

A bigger concern might be Prescott’s turnovers, though McCarthy continued to downplay the giveaways. The quarterback had another three turnovers Thursday — two interceptions and a lost fumble — and now is tied for the most interceptions in the NFL with a career-high 14 despite missing five games.

He has 10 the past six games, including two pick-sixes.

“It becomes in the category of snakebit, if we keep making it more than it is. It’s an interception. It’s a big play for the defensive,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, we know all about that. We lead the league in takeaways. I just think that the focus here is more for Peyton [Hendershot]. Peyton’s got to catch that the first time because it’s a seam throw. It’s a good route. It’s thrown on time. That should have been a 20-plus-yard gain for us. But that’s the competitiveness of this league. I mean, if you take away that play, that’s points for us.

“We’ve got to do a better in the giveaways. There’s no question. I know where we are ranked. We’re probably in the middle of the pack in the league. But we put too much time in the area of giveaways and takeaways to be average. It’s definitely a focus each and every week. We need to be better there.”

Only four teams have more giveaways than the Cowboys’ 21, but six others have 21. The Cowboys’ 32 takeaways leads the league with the Eagles’ 26 ranking second.

