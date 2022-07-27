Mike McCarthy discusses his weight loss ahead of 2022 season
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discusses his weight loss ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discusses his weight loss ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
RIP #Jets training camp LT position battle: 7/27/22-7/27/22
Irv Smith Jr. got some new ink in anticipation of the 2022 season.
Fans complain of ticketing 'farce' for final with touts charging 900 per cent mark-ups Leah Williamson and Beth Mead poised for honours if England seal Euros glory
A large chunk of Washington's roster is taking the field at training camp in special helmet caps to help reduce head injuries.
The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut [more]
Ja'Marr Chase made a splash in 2021, and the star wide receiver recently revealed how he spent his first $1 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 49ers have a Jimmy Garoppolo quandary.
Roethlisberger, in a wide-ranging interview published Friday, blamed everything that when wrong during his tenure on his teammates.
Jefferson speaks on Mike Zimmer running out the clock during his chance to break Randy Moss' record.
“It was, and still is, my appreciation for cannabis that helped me to realize my potential for greatness outside the game of football.”
There’s an awful story that gets repeated anytime someone brings up a high NFL draft pick who turns out to be a potential bust. JaMarcus Russell, drafted first overall in 2007 to be the then Oakland Raiders’ quarterback/savior, was quickly labeled as too undisciplined to lead an NFL squad. His coaches routinely gave him DVDs to do some independent film study as homework and quizzed him on their offensive concepts. One day they handed him the NFL equivalent of a placebo, a blank DVD with no film,
The first New York Giants training camp practice of 2022 is in the books, so here are 10 quick takeaways.
Aaron Rodgers shows off his best impression of Nicholas Cage as Cameron Poe from Con Air as he arrives at Packers training camp. Here's a look at some more memorable looks.
The Dolphins began their first training camp under coach Mike McDaniel with a crisp 75-minute practice that featured considerable 11 on 11 work. Some of Wednesday’s highlights:
Jerry Jones said a lack of reliability was the main reason the team parted ways with Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and La’el Collins.
Jimmy Garoppolo was in the 49ers building on Wednesday, but left long before practice was scheduled to begin.
Displaying both sides of why the Bears are moving to Arlington Heights.
We will be providing live updates as the New England Patriots open training camp at Gillette Stadium for their first open practice of the summer.
Is Najee Harris ready to lead this offense in his second year?
Lester Cotton expected to be the Week 1 starter at right guard for #Raiders