Mike McCarthy: We definitely have interest in Shaquille Leonard

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard doesn't play for the Colts anymore, but he was in a suite at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to cheer on his former teammates in their win over the Buccaneers on Sunday,

It likely won't be long before Leonard is playing for another team and it sounds like it could be the Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones didn’t rule out a pursuit of Leonard after the Cowboys' Thanksgiving rout of the Commanders and head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that he's on the team's radar on Sunday.

“I don’t have anything to report on Shaq, but yes, definitely, there’s interest," McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Leonard cleared waivers, so he is free to sign with any team immediately. If the Cowboys push hard enough, he could be on hand when they return to work against the Seahawks on Thursday.