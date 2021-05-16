Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he could play in a game right now, so it’s unsurprising that Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t sound the least bit concerned about Prescott’s surgically repaired right ankle.

McCarthy says that when the Cowboys begin the on-field practices known as Organized Team Activities on May 24, Prescott will be good to go.

“I think he’ll do most things,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s a plan in place that is coordinated with Britt [Brown] and Jim [Maurer] in the training room. But I know he feels really good. He’s had some excellent workouts here in the past couple weeks. I see him doing most of the work.”

By training camp, McCarthy says, he sees no reason Prescott wouldn’t be fully cleared.

As Prescott was carted off the field on October 11, his gruesome injury looked like the kind of thing that could linger into the following season. But everyone in Dallas sounds confident that Prescott will be good as new long before the start of the regular season.

Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott will do most things in OTAs, full-go for training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk