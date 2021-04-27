Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott has made a lot of progress in his rehab

A video was posted on social media earlier this month showing Dak Prescott throwing passes. Four weeks later, the Cowboys quarterback continues to progress.

“Where we sit right now, we couldn’t be happier,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m sure you all get peeks out on the field. He’s just doing an amazing job. His work ethic, of course, it’s contagious with his teammates. On of the things that stuck out about Dak’s leadership last year is he was right back in the facility right after he was hurt. His leadership is elite. And of course he’s doing that on the field, and he’s just making a tremendous amount of progress. We feel like he’ll be 110 percent ready to go.”

Coach Mike McCarthy would not allow whether Prescott will participate in any on-field work in the team’s organized team activities. Prescott said in March he was not putting a timetable on his return but expects to be “ready when it matters.”

“Well, he’s made a lot of progress lately,” McCarthy said. “Actually, I was able to watch him work Saturday. It was probably his most extensive work so far. He’s throwing now, doing the footwork drills. He’s made a lot of progress. Very disciplined in his regimen. He’s here almost every day, so I’d say he’s right on track or maybe a little ahead of schedule.”

Prescott, 27, is expected to be ready for training camp after doctors gave him a 4-6 month prognosis. He was diagnosed with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in a Week 5 game against the Giants.

Prescott underwent immediate surgery Oct. 11 and required a second surgery in December to strengthen the ankle.

Prescott started the first 72 games of his career, including the postseason. He missed the final 11 games of last season. Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal with an NFL-record $126 million in guaranteed money this offseason, was leading the league in passing yards when his season ended.

The two-time Pro Bowler finished his fifth season with 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott has made a lot of progress in his rehab originally appeared on Pro Football Talk