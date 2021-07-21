Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott to be a full participant for Cowboys camp

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been working his way back to game shape ever since his ankle injury back in Week 5 of the 2020 season that derailed the season for Dallas. After working out during OTAs, most expected Prescott to be a full-go for training camp in Oxnard.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy clarified the subject in the opening presser on Wednesday, declaring that nothing is certain but he expects the Cowboys franchise quarterback to be a full-go.

Unless something comes out of the medical meeting, I see for (Prescott) to be a full participant. It’s still a projection and we’ll see how it goes, obviously we’re going to watch it but the way we approach the offseason programs was to keep (Prescott) out of the team drills but he will participate in the team drills so that was really the last hurdle as I viewed in practice.

Even when he was on crutches, Prescott stayed around the facilities with the team while going through his rehab progress with the medical staff. McCarthy noted the leadership Prescott has and what he has meant to the team since he’s been the coach in Dallas.

He’s the same man every day. He’s been the facility every day since the injury but from a performance standpoint, I think we’re stating the obvious, he’s an outstanding quarterback that has great days in front of him but his leadership and to me that’s part of the contract… it was great to get him back and I can’t say enough about our offseason program. We definitely hit all the targets we wanted to.

With the lucrative deal Prescott signed before the season, expectations are at an all-time high for the Mississippi State standout, and he will be practicing in front of fans and media for the first time in a year.

Coming off of the injury rehab, this training camp will be like no other as he will be involved with team drills if nothing goes wrong during the medical staff meetings and it will be the next step towards preparing for what will be a comeback season for Prescott in 2021.

