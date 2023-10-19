Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott faces unique scrutiny unlike any other quarterback

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy thinks a lot of other quarterbacks would wilt under the pressure that Dak Prescott faces.

McCarthy says Prescott faces scrutiny that other quarterbacks don't — and wouldn't be able to withstand.

“I love Dak Prescott as our quarterback," McCarthy said on Mad Dog Radio, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. "I think the way he’s built all the way through, obviously his physical skill set is excellent. But what he endures mentally and emotionally compared to the other 31 [NFL starting quarterbacks] is unique. Speaking on experience of being around great quarterbacks [Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, etc.], I’ve never seen a quarterback under a microscope like he is. Just his consistency, his personality and work ethic, and how he handles all that, and navigates all that, and he goes out and performs every week, I think it’s special what he has to endure."

McCarthy thinks being quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is its own kind of challenge.

"I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I’ve never seen anything like it," McCarthy said. "For him to be as consistent, his attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it, you have to be unique to deal with that. And this is Year 8 for him, so he’s been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I’ve ever seen.”

It's a job that comes with a lot of scrutiny, but also with an outsized amount of credit — if the Cowboys win.