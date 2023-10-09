Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott on Cowboys Week 5 loss to 49ers
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott on Cowboys Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott on Cowboys Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Cowboys vs. Niners is one of the NFL's best rivalries, and it came to a head 23 years ago when George Teague laid out Terrell Owens.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pats v. Cowboys game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.