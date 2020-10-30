After the Cowboys released veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe this week, team owner Jerry Jones referenced Poe being 30 pounds overweight as being part of the evaluation that led to his departure.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy focused on other things when discussing Poe’s departure on Thursday. Specifically, he focused on giving other players chances to play and perhaps improve the league’s worst run defense.

“I mean really, my view is based on evaluation, going through everything each and every day,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “You look at all the variables involved in what it takes for players to be successful. But at the end of the day, we feel this decision gives a number of guys more opportunities. We want to feel the impact of particularly some of these young guys getting more snaps, so that’s the direction I’m going.”

Third-round pick Neville Gallimore is the young guy in line for a jump in playing time and anything he can do to help close some of the gaps up front will be much appreciated in Dallas.

Mike McCarthy: Cutting Dontari Poe gives multiple guys opportunities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk