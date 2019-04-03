Mike McCarthy complains about firing in new interview with ESPN.com

Some think the Packers didn’t handle the firing of coach Mike McCarthy well. Some include Mike McCarthy.

In an interview with ESPN.com that will debut tomorrow, McCarthy says of his firing, “It couldn’t have been handled any worse.” The teaser tweet from Rob Demovsky adds that McCarthy also will address his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the claim from CEO Mark Murphy that complacency had infected the organization.

McCarthy’s complaint makes a sharp departure from the warm and fuzzy feelings (as warm and fuzzy as possible) that resulted in McCarthy returning to the locker room and addressing the team after his termination, and purchasing a full-page ad of general thanks to Green Bay.

Other topics that the interview may, or may not, cover include McCarthy’s inability to land the head-coaching job with the Jets (despite wanting it), his inability to secure an interview with the Browns (despite the presence of multiple former Packers executives in Cleveland), and his inability to control his temper at a high-school basketball game in late February.