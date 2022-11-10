Mike McCarthy has a chance Sunday to be a hero to anyone who has ever been fired

American City Business Journals

The increasing pace and scale of layoffs hitting Bay Area startups and tech giants alike — including Facebook parent Meta Platorms Inc.’s plans to cut thousands on Wednesday — raises the specter that the region could relive the painful dot-com bust of more than two decades ago. As the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates aggressively to fight inflation, share prices for the tech stalwarts and up-and-comers have been slammed on Wall Street, with values of many still-private companies following. “Multiple companies are ‘walking dead zombies’ that cannot find the equity and debt capital to survive, so we are about to see some fold — both expected and a few surprises — and a slew of acquisitions,” said prolific angel investor Ron Suber.