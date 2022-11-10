Mike McCarthy has a chance Sunday to be a hero to anyone who has ever been fired
What a DELICIOUS opportunity for the former Packers coach.
SPOILER ALERT: The story below reveals major plot points from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 finale. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wrapped up its fifth season tonight and while a lot has changed for June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), the season ends in ways similar to how it all began. When viewers first meet June, she […]
Women in office make history following 2022 midterm elections
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
The increasing pace and scale of layoffs hitting Bay Area startups and tech giants alike — including Facebook parent Meta Platorms Inc.’s plans to cut thousands on Wednesday — raises the specter that the region could relive the painful dot-com bust of more than two decades ago. As the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates aggressively to fight inflation, share prices for the tech stalwarts and up-and-comers have been slammed on Wall Street, with values of many still-private companies following. “Multiple companies are ‘walking dead zombies’ that cannot find the equity and debt capital to survive, so we are about to see some fold — both expected and a few surprises — and a slew of acquisitions,” said prolific angel investor Ron Suber.
The 38-year-old launched the first episode of her podcast, Witches Anonymous, which she co-hosts with Michelle Campbell Mason.
Trying to nail a Whitney Houston biopic seems somewhat akin to trying to photograph a distant, exploding star: arduous and humbling, to say the least. Creating a visual record of a one-of-a-kind talent whose music transcended her life’s hardships is the definition of a formidable task. But the latest trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody seems to offer a stadium-sized setting worth of Houston’s vocals—which are used for every song in the film.
Democratic candidate Marcus Flowers raised more than all but five House members in a race that was never seen as even remotely competitive for his party.
As a subject in literature, dogs have had a ‘ruff’ ride. OK, we’ll leave the canine puns to one side for now, but it is true that good books about dogs are thin on the ground.
Churchys Charters NZ was searching for kingfish when a mako shark took their bait, flopping onto the boat. It eventually wiggled back in the water.
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The mundane topic indicates that people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — and archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb. The comb was first excavated in 2016 at Tel Lachish, an archaeological site in southern Israel, but it was only late last year when a professor at Israel’s Hebrew University noticed the tiny words inscribed on it.
The College Football Playoff chair discusses Tennessee playing in the rain and having a three-point lead at Georgia in comparison to Oregon's 49-3 neutral-site loss versus the Bulldogs.
The company, which earlier this year had emphasized ambitious growth goals, is amid negotiations for a long-term lease at Alameda Point.
The attorney general for the District of Columbia said he is holding a news conference about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, the latest off-field development for the NFL franchise that is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations. The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Wednesday he will make a major announcement related to the team. Racine's office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which initially centered on workplace culture issues, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday declared that voters had “rewritten the political map” in touting his landslide victory to reelection as supporters chanted “two more years,” a nod to his potential ambitions to run for president in 2024. DeSantis coasted to victory over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist, flipping Miami-Dade County, which had not…
Jaret Seiberg, Managing Director for Cowen Washington Research Group, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on marijuana legalization and the passing of the SAFE Banking Act.
Bengals' Tee Higgins surprises group by paying for their birthday dinner at local restaurant
Eliminate the dry turkey this Thanksgiving by using this recipe from Martha Stewart. This brined turkey recipe is nearly foolproof.
The Patriots have a bye in Week 10 and it sounds like it’s the perfect time for the team to take some time and self-scout. Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reported Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out New England’s offensive plays during the Patriots’ 26-3 victory, which head coach Bill Belichick was asked about during [more]
This may be the reason the Duke of Edinburgh didn't live to be 100 years old.
Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler are back for another episode of Ekeler’s Edge, and this one goes all over the place.