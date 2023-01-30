Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys

Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023.

Per the Dallas Morning News:

The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.

Last week, the Cowboys announced the names of 6 coaches whose contracts would not be renewed. At that time, Moore’s name was not part of those who were out.

The Morning News reports that over the last two days, there was a constant discussion over how to give Dak Prescott a better chance to improve at quarterback.

And the end result was parting ways with Moore, who certainly will find another spot in the league.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire