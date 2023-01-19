Mike McCarthy: Brock Purdy 'not a rookie anymore in our eyes'
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy "not a rookie anymore in our eyes."
What a remarkable season for Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville finished 9-8 and secured the AFC South title and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017 season. As the #4 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a popular name in head coaching searches this month, but Johnson won’t be taking any of the openings around the league. Johnson interviewed with the Texans and Colts before deciding to withdraw from other interviews so he could return to the Lions. His return reportedly came with a new [more]
Could the Jets be going international in 2023?
The Titans are one of many teams in the market for a new offensive coordinator.
The 49ers finished the 2022 regular season with the league’s best defense, finishing No. 1 in both points allowed and yards allowed. But the Cowboys are feeling good about themselves offensively after Monday’s victory over the Buccaneers, having scored touchdowns on four straight possessions and five of six at one point during the contest. Quarterback [more]
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the NFC divisional round clash between Dallas and San Francisco. Can Dak Prescott continue his stellar play? Will Brock Purdy be able to navigate through the Cowboys defense? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been quite a find for the 49ers, thanks to the generosity of the Houston Texans.
The Bucs' wild-card loss to Dallas was ultimately Byron Leftwich’s final game as offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay.
Pro Football Focus suggested two free agent targets for the New Orleans Saints in 2023, bringing upgrades at defensive tackle and wide receiver:
Every coach who has ever won a Super Bowl is keenly aware that no coach has won a Super Bowl with two different teams. This year, two of the eight remaining coaches have a chance to become the first to do it. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers, and [more]
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]
In this two-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling starts the big surprises early
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, the Bears trade back from first overall and still land a top five pick and draft haul from the Colts.
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.