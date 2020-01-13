Mike McCarthy brings two more former assistants to Dallas

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is filling his new staff with old faces — as one does.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, McCarthy has added two of his former Packers assistants to his coaching staff.

Scott McCurley will have a role coaching linebackers, while Jeff Blasko will be Joe Philbin’s assistant offensive line coach.

Both worked for him in Green Bay, underscoring that familiarity is the best path to continued employment in the coaching ranks.