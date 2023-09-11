Mike McCarthy, Brian Daboll react to Cowboys-Giants Week 1 matchup
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll react to Cowboys-Giants Week 1 matchup.
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
