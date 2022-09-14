Mike McCarthy: 'We need to go beat Cincinnati, and Cooper Rush has the reins'
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says we need to go beat Cincinnati, and quarterback Cooper Rush has the reins.
See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing Sunday against the New Orleans Saints
Despite four botched exchanges with Baker Mayfield in Week 1, Panthers C Pat Elflein held up very well in pass protection. And that's why he'll be back out there on Sunday.
Yahoo Sports’ Tank Williams spoke with Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs about the loss of QB Dak Prescott, the pressure that loss puts on the defense, and his confidence level in backup QB Cooper Rush. Trevon joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Saxx underwear, to discuss his new role as Chief Ball Officer. Find out more at saxx.com.
Three players missed practice for the New York Giants on Wednesday and four others, including Kayvon Thibodeaux, were limited.
The No. 8 pass defense in the country. Not too bad! #GoBlue
Dak Prescott has a broken thumb and the Dallas Cowboys will turn to backup quarterback Cooper Rush against the Cincinnati Bengals
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
Four of the cheapest tickets, four hot dogs, two soft drinks and two beers set you back almost $820 at Arrowhead Stadium. | Editorial
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he ultimately decided to get a haircut.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Known for his comical quotes in press conferences, Mike McDaniel unleashed another funny factoid from his time as a 49ers assistant coach.
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank
Lauren Carpenter looks ahead to Week 2 and reviews five players you should avoid putting in your starting lineups based on performance and matchups. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
Jeff Hicks highlights five specific matchups to take advantage of in fantasy football, Week 2.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.