Mike McCarthy back at practice after appendectomy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is back at practice this morning, less than 48 hours after an appendectomy.

McCarthy needed surgery to address acute appendicitis on Wednesday afternoon but returned to the facility this morning, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Even when he wasn't at practice, McCarthy was talking to assistant coaches on the phone and watching practice tape after the outpatient procedure.

The Cowboys expect McCarthy to be good to go for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.