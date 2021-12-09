Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is back, and feeling confident.

After missing the last 10 days with COVID-19, McCarthy returned today and sounded upbeat about his team’s prospects in Sunday’s big division game against Washington.

“We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Asked if he has any concerns about providing bulletin board material for the Football Team, McCarthy responded, “What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.”

The Cowboys have an 8-4 record and a two-game lead over 6-6 Washington in the NFC East, but with the teams facing each other on Sunday and then again two weeks later, Washington controls its own destiny in the division. This is the biggest game of the season so far for Dallas, and McCarthy is glad to be back and ready to compete.

Mike McCarthy back in Cowboys facility, declares: “We’re going to win this game” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk