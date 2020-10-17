Mike McCarthy: “Arrows are pointing up” for Leighton Vander Esch

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch practiced all this week as he continued his bid to come back from the broken collarbone that landed him on injured reserve in September.

The signs from those practices have pointed in the direction of Vander Esch getting back on the field sooner rather than later. That continued to be the case on Saturday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that he’s “definitely encouraged” by Vander Esch’s chances of playing for the first time since Week One.

Vander Esch does not appear on the team’s injury report since he’s not on the active roster. No one else appears on it either as the Cowboys did not issue any injury designations for Monday’s game against the Cardinals.

