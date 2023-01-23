Mike McCarthy apologizes to photojournalist after Cowboys’ loss to 49ers

Mike McCarthy apologizes to photojournalist after loss to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McCarthy had a rough Sunday, and it included an apology.

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ divisional round defeat against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, the Cowboys head coach appeared to shove a camera out of his way. A photo from the game made it look like he pushed a photojournalist.

NBC 5 Sports’ Noah Bullard, the man behind the camera, later tweeted video of the situation and said he and McCarthy smoothed things over.

“I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens,” Bullard tweeted. “I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.”

Bullard added that he was “totally fine” and that he stayed on his feet after McCarthy extended his hand to the camera, per Yahoo! Sports.

The 19-12 defeat marked the Cowboys’ second straight season-ending loss to the 49ers. Almost immediately after the loss, team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy’s job is safe despite the result.