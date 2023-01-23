Mike McCarthy apologizes to cameraman for postgame incident

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy realized he wronged a cameraman as he walked off the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday after Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional round game.

McCarthy put his hand over the lens of Noah Bullard’s camera.

Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize. @NBCDFW #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/LuOfPVRqhq — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) January 23, 2023

McCarthy and Bullard met after the game,

“I did meet with Coach McCarthy privately in his office,” Bullard said, “and he did apologize.”

