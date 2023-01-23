Mike McCarthy apologizes to cameraman for postgame incident

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy realized he wronged a cameraman as he walked off the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday after Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional round game.

McCarthy put his hand over the lens of Noah Bullard’s camera.

McCarthy and Bullard met after the game,

“I did meet with Coach McCarthy privately in his office,” Bullard said, “and he did apologize.”

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

