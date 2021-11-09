Mike McCarthy amused at Vic Fangio’s contention Broncos established blueprint

The Cowboys had 290 yards and 16 points, but 140 of those yards and all their points came during two drives in garbage time after they trailed 30-0. It was one of the Cowboys’ worst offensive performances in recent memory.

Afterward, Broncos coach Vic Fangio praised his defensive game plan.

“I just felt we had the right stuff to give ourselves a chance. We just have to do it the right way, call it the right way, which I’m in charge of so you know that that’s going to be taken care of,” Fangio said, “and I just felt OK about it. I wanna say good about it. Teams just haven’t played them the right way.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appeared amused Monday after being told Fangio contends his team established a blueprint of how to stop the Dallas offense.

“This is a copycat league,” McCarthy said. “I just told the team, so get ready. I hope they do, too. Vic played us very aggressive. That’s good to hear him beating his own drum. Their linebacker depth, their linebackers are 3 yards; the safeties were up. In that case, you make their corners tackle. They played us aggressive. They went for it. I think you want that from the other team.”

