Mike McCarthy's motivational tools for Cowboys reportedly include sledgehammer, watermelons

Mike McCarthy’s debut with the Dallas Cowboys is not going well.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys were 2-7 in McCarthy’s first year as head coach. So McCarthy dug deep into his motivational toolbox to attempt to fire up his team.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that tool box includes a sledgehammer and “a bunch of watermelons.” He brought them out Saturday night at the team hotel.

If you’re now envisioning something resembling a Gallagher performance — well, you’re pretty much spot on.

And if you’re asking yourself, “who is Gallagher?” He’s a prop comic. This is his schtick:

I saw Gallagher trending and thought it was about this guy. #gallagher #watermelon pic.twitter.com/09aiYg9urk — bebesho2000 (@bebesho2000) August 20, 2020

Wait ... McCarthy did what?

Pelissero broke down the unorthodox coaching technique on Twitter. The gist of the display was to emphasize the team’s goal to “hammer” the ball away from Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Let Pelissero explain.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy pulled out a sledgehammer during Saturday night’s team meeting and smashed watermelons like Gallagher to emphasize their objectives. Players roared, then responded with an inspired win in Minnesota. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oiUThTYuYJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

“McCarthy pulls out a sledgehammer — not a prop — a full sledgehammer you can knock a wall down with,” Pelissero said. “And someone rolls in a bunch of watermelons. McCarthy reads the objective — Bam! Smashes the watermelon.

Story continues

“He goes down the row doing this. The players are roaring. McCarthy’s pants are soaked.”

Before it was over, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence smashed the watermelon representing Cook.

Pelissero then went on to connect the Saturday night display with some of the Cowboys’ defensive highlights in Sunday’s 31-28 win. And if this story wasn’t absurd already, that’s where it crossed the line.

Dallas' season has devolved into relying on prop-comic gimmicks for motivation. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

This can’t be a good sign

While it sounds like a lot of fun on a Saturday night, a professional football team relying on prop-comic inspired gimmicks to get up for a game is not a sign of things going well. The Cowboys did win on Sunday and came up with a pair of turnovers, which is certainly good news in Dallas.

But the defense was generally as bad as its been all season, allowing 28 points and 430 yards, including 115 on the ground to Cook. The Cowboys are now 3-7.

McCarthy’s going to need a lot more than produce and heavy tools to pull this season out of the dumpster.

