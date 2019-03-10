Mike Mayock's handling of Antonio Brown trade impressed Drew Rosenhaus originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Coach Jon Gruden has the final word on Raiders personnel matters. That has been the case since he returned to the Silver and Black last year, even while working with a general manager.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reggie McKenzie had input on decisions, and was in charge of negotiating trades and contracts within the scope of Gruden's vision. He was let go in December and replaced by Mike Mayock, who holds similar responsibilities and has a prominent voice on how the Raiders execute their offseason plans.

Mayock was heavily involved in executing Saturday's agreement to trade for Antonio Brown, the receiver's agent said on NFL Network, and was the Raiders' negotiator in the subsequent contract restructuring.

The Raiders have salary-cap experts involved in contract offers, and everything happens according to Gruden's desire, but Mayock is part of that team. Rosenhaus said he came away impressed by Mayock's acumen as representative during contract talks in his first front-office job following many years as NFL Network's premier draft analyst.

"Mayock is a talented general manager and a tough negotiator," Rosenhaus said in a televised interview Sunday. "Any chance you could take him back? He's a hard guy to strike a bargain with. …

"He did a good job. You would've thought he was a veteran NFL general manger. He was very sharp and very professional. He actually worked on Antonio's deal with me."

Rosenhaus also gave some insight regarding the timeline of the Brown deal. The Raiders were involved for some time, but things heated up Friday. The Steelers gave the Raiders permission to negotiate an updated contract with Rosenhaus after agreeing on trade compensation.

Story continues

The contract was a hang-up, considering Brown gained some leverage by threatening to withhold services without new money in his deal. He got that eventually, when a three-year, roughly $50 million contract update with $30 million guaranteed was hammered throughout Saturday. Brown also liked the idea of going to the Raiders to play under Gruden and with quarterback Derek Carr.

"It was a win-win," Rosenhaus said. "Jon Gruden was a big part of this, as was Derek Carr. Certainly, Antonio is great receiver, one of the best of all time, but it's hard to reach your potential if you don't have an offensive coach or a quarterback to help you execute.

"We're thankful Antonio got a new contract. We're thankful Antonio is with the Raiders, one of the marquee franchises in the NFL, and we're very excited that he has a terrific coach and a terrific quarterback."

[RELATED: AB's young son already rockin' silver and black]

The trade came about because Brown had a falling-out in Pittsburgh and demanded a trade from the Steelers.

"It's important to get a fresh start," Rosenhaus said. "It was good for him to have a new relationship with a new organization."

More on the Antonio Brown trade

How Brown should change the Raiders' offense next season

Carr among the Raiders pumped about the Brown trade

Vegas changes Raiders' Super Bowl odds after the deal

Niners didn't want Brown, but they would like OBJ





