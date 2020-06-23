On his first day of work at the Raiders' new state-of-the-art headquarters, Mike Mayock said he did a bit of a double take as he pulled into the parking lot of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

It was just after 5 a.m. Monday and the general manager was surprised to see he wasn't among the first staffers to arrive.

Far from it, in fact.

"There were already a bunch of cars in the lot," Mayock said.

Monday marked the official opening of the team's 335,000-square-foot Henderson facility to approximately 70 members of their football operations staff - among them Mayock, coach Jon Gruden and his staff.

Mike Mayock, Raiders officially open new Henderson training facility originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area