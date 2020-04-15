Mike Mayock says new Raiders TE Jason Witten is on the Mount Rushmore of tight ends

After 16 seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Witten has moved onto the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, his new team’s general manager is going to great lengths to talk up the veteran.

Speaking with reporters, Raiders GM Mike Mayock praised Witten to the point of calling him among the four best to ever play the tight end position.

From Pro Football Talk:

“Here’s the way I look at it, and I think Jon [Gruden] and I looked at it the same way: If there’s a Mt. Rushmore of NFL tight ends, he’s on it,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said on a conference call Tuesday. “I know he’s 37 years old, and I know we have a pretty good tight end room, but when you talk about bringing in a guy like him, not only can he still play — he had over 60 catches but blocked the backside — he’s still a competitive football player. But on top of that, he brings this wealth of knowledge about how to be a professional.

That’s not quite “George Kittle having Dallas Clark in his top 5”-level hyperbole, but it is certainly a bold statement from one former television personality to another.

Jason Witten is undeniably an all-time great. But does he belong on the Mount Rushmore of tight ends? (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Is Jason Witten on the tight end Mount Rushmore?

Witten ended his Cowboys career with 1,215 catches for 12,977 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns, clearly the numbers of an all-time great. But great enough for a tight Mount Rushmore? It’s hard to get a definitive answer on that given the many ways a player can be great at that position and its evolving nature.

If you want to take your pick between Witten, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates, Ozzie Newsome, Shannon Sharpe, Kellen Winslow, Mike Ditka, John Mackey and more, best of luck to you.

Meanwhile, Witten figures to slot in as the No. 2 tight end with his new team behind 2019 breakout star Darren Waller. Witten didn’t quite match his old standards last season, but 529 yards and four touchdowns from a 37-year-old is impressive no matter how you slice it.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: