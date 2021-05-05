Mike Mayock: We had an offer to trade down but it wasn’t worth losing Alex Leatherwood

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Raiders have been heavily criticized for taking offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Leatherwood was widely regarded as a player who would still be available much later than 17th overall, which means the Raiders likely could have traded down and still taken Leatherwood.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock acknowledges that the Raiders could have traded down. But he said the only trade offer they got wasn’t a very good one, and that he and the Raiders’ staff were high enough on Leatherwood that they didn’t want to risk losing him.

“Just when we got on the clock a team did call us and inquired about moving up but they gave us a very poor trade offer and it was a team that needed a tackle,” Mayock said, via ESPN. “So the combination of the poor offer and their need kind of pushed us away from that. There’s a risk/reward scenario and, in this case, we didn’t feel that it was worth it.”

As it turned out, only one other offensive tackle was selected in the first round after Leatherwood, Christian Darrisaw to Minnesota at No. 23. So there was no run on offensive tackles, and the Raiders could have moved down and still taken one of the top tackles on the board. But Mayock insists that the value of trading down wouldn’t have been worth the risk of losing their preferred tackle.

Mike Mayock: We had an offer to trade down but it wasn’t worth losing Alex Leatherwood originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders releasing safety Jeff Heath after one season

    Raiders releasing safety Jeff Heath after one season

  • Chiefs “completely comfortable” with medical outlook for Trey Smith

    Considered a top 100 talent in this year’s NFL Draft class, Tennessee guard Trey Smith fell all the way to the sixth round and the 226th overall selection in last week’s draft before he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith’s health served as the most likely reason for his slide deep into day [more]

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The idea that the 49ers would cave to fan pressure on arguably the most important draft decision in franchise history is equally laughable and ludicrous.

  • Broncos waive fullback Jeremy Cox

    As rosters continue to fluctuate following the completion of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have waived fullback Jeremy Cox. Cox, a former undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2019, appeared in seven games for Denver last season with one start. He played just 19 snaps on offense last year with him primarily [more]

  • Top 7 men's basketball coaching hires this offseason

    There’s been a lot of movement early on in the college basketball offseason and that includes in the coaching ranks. Which hires so far have been the most impactful?

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Cedric Mullins, entertainer

    Cedric Mullins gave up switch-hitting before 2021, and so far it agrees with him. Scott Pianowski pokes around the fantasy baseball landscape.

  • 49ers waive 3 players following NFL draft

    The San Francisco 49ers waived a trio of players from their 90-man roster after addressing some needs in the draft.

  • Anonymous scouts discuss Raiders OT Alex Leatherwood before 2021 NFL draft

    Anonymous scouts discuss Raiders OT Alex Leatherwood before 2021 NFL draft

  • Ranking Packers’ draft picks by instant impact potential

    Ranking the Packers' nine draft picks by the potential for impact during the 2021 season.

  • 49ers waive three players

    With the draft finished, teams have a lot of rookies joining their rosters and that sometimes means other plays get cut. The 49ers announced the departures of three players on Tuesday. Cornerback Adonis Alexander, wide receiver Matt Cole and safety Chris Edwards are hitting the waiver wire. Cole was the only one of the trio [more]

  • Report: Packers releasing Jake Kumerow was ‘death knell’ in relationship with Aaron Rodgers

    Releasing Jake Kumerow at roster cutdowns last September did not sit with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

  • NFL betting: Trey Lance is already a popular Rookie of the Year bet

    Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson may have been selected before him, but it’s Trey Lance that is attracting the most betting action for next season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

  • Marcus Peters still mad at Rams for dealing him and immediately acquiring Jalen Ramsey: 'F*** them'

    Marcus Peters can get his revenge against the Rams in 2021.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: The failing Celtics, mental health and Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Kentucky Derby 2021: Medina Spirit wins dominating race

    The Kentucky Derby returned to its traditional May slot, and it was as thrilling as ever.

  • Chris Weidman issued 6-month medical suspension

    Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • McDavid help Oilers beat Canucks 5-3 to clinch playoff spot

    Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored and Leon Draisaitl added two assists for Edmonton in the opener of a four straight games between the teams.

  • Miles Bridges to reportedly miss 10 to 14 days due to NBA health and safety protocols

    Miles Bridges may not be able to return for the rest of the regular season.