Mike Mayock familiar with virtual scouting

This is nothing new for Mike Mayock.

The Raiders General Manager previously served as NFL Network’s draft analyst. So, for years, he prepared for the draft by watching film at home. Just like he’s doing now.

“A virtual GM for 32 teams, huh?” Mayock said in a conference call Tuesday. “I like that. Yeah, that’s a fancy way of saying I sat in my living room and watched a lot of film.

“You can go one of two ways here: You either embrace it and say, ‘This is pretty frickin’ cool, that we’re really just going to watch film and trust who we are as evaluators and trust in who we want in our building.’ Or you can kind of look at it and say, ‘Well, I don’t have verified medicals and I don’t have verified 40 [times], and I don’t have verified height, weight, speed’ and panic about it. And I think we kind of, as a team, as a building, we’ve collectively said, ‘We’re going to embrace it.'”

The Raiders have seven draft choices, including No. 12 and No. 19 in the first round.

The Raiders have spent “a lot of time on Zoom,” interviewing draft picks. But Mayock said he feels “very comfortable sitting at my dining room, crunching tape, calling college coaches and looking to get any advantage and any information I can on every guy we’re interested in.”

“Everyone’s talking about this virtual draft and how high-tech it is,” Mayock said. “If you could see my living room right now, it’s the ultimate in low-tech. I’ve got five huge whiteboards, and I probably have a thousand magnets with names on them all over the place. So, I kind of feel like I’m sitting in the middle of a 1976 draft room, and it’s kind of back to the future.”

