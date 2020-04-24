Mike Mayock explains why the Raiders didn't trade down in NFL Draft

The Raiders had two first-round NFL draft picks and then a 61-pick gap before taking another player at No. 80. That's a long time between selections, when quality talent is being earmarked for other teams.

Trading down from their draft slots at No. 12 overall and No. 19 was the best way to acquire picks where they currently have none, especially in the second round. They gave that selection up in Khalil Mack trade, possibly the most shocking detail other than the trade itself.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the Raiders didn't actively try to trade down. In fact, they never placed a phone call trying to move out of either draft slot.

They took Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs at No. 12 and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette. The latter was a surprise selection expected to be a Day 2 pick.

"We did not initiate any calls but we received a bunch of calls tonight from teams who wanted to move up at different times for specific players," Mayock said in a conference call with Raiders reporters. "We wanted to sit there and take Ruggs at 12 and we did. We probably could've moved down if we wanted to at 19 but, again, we hung in there and took the guy we wanted to take. We did not make any trade calls but we got several."

The Raiders have three third-round picks they could use to move up a bit, but it might take future collateral to get back into the second round.

The Raiders were never interested in moving out of the twelfth spot, especially when every receiver was on the board when they formally went on the clock. A trade down at No. 19 seemed like an ideal situation, especially with seemingly solid odds that Arnette would be around and a valuable pick likely coming back in return. To not initiate calls seemed a little odd, but that's more likely teams looking to trade up pick up the phone first. The Raiders listened but obviously didn't find a deal to their liking where they'd still have Arnette in play for sure.

Story continues

The Silver and Black didn't want to take a risk of losing a guy they wanted – Jeffrey Okudah, C.J. Henderson and A.J. Terrell were already off the board – to pick up some extra picks. They played it safe and got guys they wanted, even if it was possible to move down the draft board a bit and add some extra selections.

They'll have some time to wait before their next selection, something that could've been achieved with a trade down where possible.

Mike Mayock explains why the Raiders didn't trade down in NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area