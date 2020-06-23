Mike Mayock: Excitement level at all-time high in new facility

The Raiders opened the doors of their new facility in Henderson, Nevada to coaches and other employees on Monday and General Manager Mike Mayock’s initial review of the digs was quite positive.

Mayock called it a “magnificent building” that will take some time getting used to because it is so different from the Raiders’ former facility in California. Mayock noted the amount of meeting space, quality of the food and “first-class” treatment areas as some of the highlights.

After three months of working remotely, Mayock also extolled the virtues of being back with co-workers.

“And all that was cool and it was awesome, but there’s nothing like the energy you have when you’re together,” Mayock said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Then you combine that with the energy of the new building and everybody’s so excited. It’s really cool. . . . Just state of the art everything. I think our energy excitement level is at an all time high.”

Getting players into the facility will be the next big step for the Raiders and that’s scheduled to happen when training camp gets underway next month.

